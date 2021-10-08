Bubblegum Clairo Lyrics

[Verse 1]
Sorry I didn’t kiss you
But it’s obvious I wanted to
Bubble gum down my throat and it’s a curse
But my luck couldn’t get any worse
[Chorus]
‘Cause I swallowed the bubble gum
Oh, and these seven years will be pretty dumb
Pink flowers grow from my skin
Pepto bismol veins and I grin
[Verse 2]
You look so nice in your shirt
It’s sad because it just hurts
I’d do anything for you
But would you do that for me, too?
[Chorus]
‘Cause I swallowed the bubble gum
Oh, and these seven years will be pretty dumb
Pink flowers grow from my skin
Pepto bismol veins and I grin