Bubblegum Clairo Lyrics

[Verse 1]

Sorry I didn’t kiss you

But it’s obvious I wanted to

Bubble gum down my throat and it’s a curse

But my luck couldn’t get any worse

[Chorus]

‘Cause I swallowed the bubble gum

Oh, and these seven years will be pretty dumb

Pink flowers grow from my skin

Pepto bismol veins and I grin

[Verse 2]

You look so nice in your shirt

It’s sad because it just hurts

I’d do anything for you

But would you do that for me, too?

[Chorus]

‘Cause I swallowed the bubble gum

Oh, and these seven years will be pretty dumb

Pink flowers grow from my skin

Pepto bismol veins and I grin