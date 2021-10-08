Changes Lyrics

[Verse 1]
Some days I move like water
Some days I burn like fire
Some days I wanna push further
Some days I wanna do nothin’
[Pre-Chorus]
And I just wanna be the best of me
Even though sometimes we might disagree
So that I can be the best for you
That’s all I wanna do
[Chorus]
I’m goin’ through changes
I’m goin’ through changes
Though I’m goin’ through changes
Don’t mean that I’ll change
[Verse 2]
Sometimes I’ll go to sleep early
Sometimes I can’t close my eyes
Sometimes I smile like it’s all good
Even though there’s pain underneath it
[Pre-Chorus]
I just wanna be the best of me
Even though sometimes I forget to breathe
So that I can be the best for you
That’s all I wanna do
[Chorus]
I be goin’ through changes
I’m goin’ through changes
Though I’m goin’ through changes
Don’t mean that I’ll change
Yeah, I’m goin’ through changes
I’m goin’ through changes (Ooh, yes I am)
Though I’m goin’ through changes (That’s right)
Don’t mean that I’ll change, woah
[Outro]
La-da-da-da-dum, la-da-da-da-dum
La-da-da-da-dum, la-da-da-da-dum, no
La-da-da-da-dum, la-da-da-da-dum
I’m going through changes
No, I ain’t changed, yeah
Uh, people change, circumstances change
But God always remains the same