Changes Lyrics

[Verse 1]

Some days I move like water

Some days I burn like fire

Some days I wanna push further

Some days I wanna do nothin’

[Pre-Chorus]

And I just wanna be the best of me

Even though sometimes we might disagree

So that I can be the best for you

That’s all I wanna do

[Chorus]

I’m goin’ through changes

I’m goin’ through changes

Though I’m goin’ through changes

Don’t mean that I’ll change

[Verse 2]

Sometimes I’ll go to sleep early

Sometimes I can’t close my eyes

Sometimes I smile like it’s all good

Even though there’s pain underneath it

[Pre-Chorus]

I just wanna be the best of me

Even though sometimes I forget to breathe

So that I can be the best for you

That’s all I wanna do

[Chorus]

I be goin’ through changes

I’m goin’ through changes

Though I’m goin’ through changes

Don’t mean that I’ll change

Yeah, I’m goin’ through changes

I’m goin’ through changes (Ooh, yes I am)

Though I’m goin’ through changes (That’s right)

Don’t mean that I’ll change, woah

[Outro]

La-da-da-da-dum, la-da-da-da-dum

La-da-da-da-dum, la-da-da-da-dum, no

La-da-da-da-dum, la-da-da-da-dum

I’m going through changes

No, I ain’t changed, yeah

Uh, people change, circumstances change

But God always remains the same