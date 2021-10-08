Conversations in the Dark Lyrics

[Verse 1]
Talk, let’s have conversations in the dark
World is sleeping, I’m awake with you, with you
Watch movies that we’ve both already seen
I ain’t even looking at the screen
It’s true, I got my eyes on you
[Pre-Chorus]
And you say that you’re not worthy
You get hung up on your flaws
Well, in my eyes, you are perfect as you are
[Chorus]
I won’t ever try to change you, change you
I will always want the same you, same you
Swear on everything I pray to
That I won’t break your heart
I’ll be there when you get lonely, lonely
Keep the secrets that you told me, told me
And your love is all you owe me
And I won’t break your heart
[Verse 2]
On Sunday mornings we sleep in ’til noon
Oh, I could sleep forever next to you, next to you
And we, we got places we both gotta be
But there ain’t nothing I would rather do
Than blow off all my plans for you
[Pre-Chorus]
And you say that you’re not worthy
And get hung up on your flaws
But in my eyes, you are perfect as you are
As you are
[Chorus]
I won’t ever try to change you, change you
I will always want the same you, same you
Swear on everything I pray to
That I won’t break your heart
I’ll be there when you get lonely, lonely
Keep the secrets that you told me, told me
And your love is all you owe me
And I won’t break your heart
[Bridge]
When no one seems to notice
And your days, they seem so hard
My darling, you should know this
My love is everywhere you are
[Chorus]
I won’t ever try to change you, change you (Yeah)
I will always want the same you, same you (Oh-oh)
Swear on everything I pray to
That I won’t break your heart (Yeah)
I’ll be there when you get lonely, lonely (Oh, when you get lonely)
Keep the secrets that you told me, told me (Yeah-yeah)
And your love is all you owe me
And I won’t break your heart
[Outro]
Ooh
Ooh
I won’t break your heart