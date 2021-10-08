Conversations in the Dark Lyrics

[Verse 1]

Talk, let’s have conversations in the dark

World is sleeping, I’m awake with you, with you

Watch movies that we’ve both already seen

I ain’t even looking at the screen

It’s true, I got my eyes on you

[Pre-Chorus]

And you say that you’re not worthy

You get hung up on your flaws

Well, in my eyes, you are perfect as you are

[Chorus]

I won’t ever try to change you, change you

I will always want the same you, same you

Swear on everything I pray to

That I won’t break your heart

I’ll be there when you get lonely, lonely

Keep the secrets that you told me, told me

And your love is all you owe me

And I won’t break your heart

[Verse 2]

On Sunday mornings we sleep in ’til noon

Oh, I could sleep forever next to you, next to you

And we, we got places we both gotta be

But there ain’t nothing I would rather do

Than blow off all my plans for you

[Pre-Chorus]

And you say that you’re not worthy

And get hung up on your flaws

But in my eyes, you are perfect as you are

As you are

[Chorus]

I won’t ever try to change you, change you

I will always want the same you, same you

Swear on everything I pray to

That I won’t break your heart

I’ll be there when you get lonely, lonely

Keep the secrets that you told me, told me

And your love is all you owe me

And I won’t break your heart

[Bridge]

When no one seems to notice

And your days, they seem so hard

My darling, you should know this

My love is everywhere you are

[Chorus]

I won’t ever try to change you, change you (Yeah)

I will always want the same you, same you (Oh-oh)

Swear on everything I pray to

That I won’t break your heart (Yeah)

I’ll be there when you get lonely, lonely (Oh, when you get lonely)

Keep the secrets that you told me, told me (Yeah-yeah)

And your love is all you owe me

And I won’t break your heart

[Outro]

Ooh

Ooh

I won’t break your heart