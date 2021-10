Fine Line Lyrics

[Verse 1]

Put a price on emotion

I’m looking for something to buy

You’ve got my devotion

But man, I can hate you sometimes

I don’t want to fight you

And I don’t want to sleep in the dirt

We’ll get the drinks in, so I’ll get to thinking of her

[Chorus]

We’ll be a fine line

We’ll be a fine line

We’ll be a fine line

We’ll be a fine line

We’ll be a fine line

We’ll be a fine line

[Verse 2]

Test of my patience

There’s things that we’ll never know

You sunshine, you temptress

My hand’s at risk, I fold

Crisp trepidation

I’ll try to shake this soon

Spreading you open, is the only way of knowing you

[Chorus]

We’ll be a fine line

We’ll be a fine line

We’ll be a fine line

We’ll be a fine line

We’ll be a fine line

We’ll be a fine line

We’ll be a fine line

We’ll be a fine line

We’ll be a fine line

We’ll be a fine line

We’ll be a fine line

We’ll be a fine line

We’ll be alright

We’ll be alright

We’ll be a fine line

We’ll be a fine line

We’ll be alright (Alright, alright, alright)

[Outro]

(We’ll be alright)

(We’ll be alright)

We’ll be alright

We’ll be alright

Oh