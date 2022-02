[chorus]

what a waste of sp~ce, i’m face to face with lames

i took my place as london’s face of rage

like what the f~ck? i’m f~cking up these punks

they better lock me up before i cause some f~cking trouble

mother f~cker ain’t the first time, better call the doctor, cause i’m

shooting for the flatline

yuh, i’m boutta blow, it’s just about time

better hope you got your digits up cause i got mine