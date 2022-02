lirik lagu chris king – running man!

[chorus]

i, i get no sleep

running man, running man, running man, running man

running man, running man, running man

i can go count up a hundred bands, woah

i, i get no sleep

running man, running man, running man, running man

running man

i can go f~ck up a hundred bands, woah

woah, i get no sleep

running man, running man, running man, running man

running man, running man, running man, running man

woah, woah

i get no sleep

running man, running man, running man, running man

can’t but i might just go f~ck up a hundred bands

[verse 2]

[?] pills as a combination

i just wanna overdose on f~cking life

we play dirty, got grass stains all on our clothes

don’t you [?] n~gga we not nice

strip and shame when that n~gga pulled out his

little n~ggas do anything for some stripes

don’t you talk if you never

[?]