lirik lagu pnbp

[chorus:
jinne]
admins on my ass
b~tch i’m late to spanish class
i just made some menu glass
did the glitch thought it was patched ay
admins on my ass
b~tch i’m late to spanish class
i just made some menu glass
did the glitch thought it was patched ay
[verse 3: eoxa]
i placed a minecart in duels lobby 9
that’s a freaking crime i had to do the time
apparently i was abusing
admins be freaking snoozing
you already know pnbp ain’t losing
you already know i was lagging lobbies with the wither cloak
that mod thought i was cheating so he started to choke
he banned me but i appealed instantly what a joke