lirik lagu pnbp

[chorus:

jinne]

admins on my ass

b~tch i’m late to spanish class

i just made some menu glass

did the glitch thought it was patched ay

admins on my ass

b~tch i’m late to spanish class

i just made some menu glass

did the glitch thought it was patched ay

[verse 3: eoxa]

i placed a minecart in duels lobby 9

that’s a freaking crime i had to do the time

apparently i was abusing

admins be freaking snoozing

you already know pnbp ain’t losing

you already know i was lagging lobbies with the wither cloak

that mod thought i was cheating so he started to choke

he banned me but i appealed instantly what a joke