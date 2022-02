[pre chorus]

i had to go cause your love makes me dying

i should’ve know that you were f~cking lying

[chorus : shirugoth]

blood is dripping down the walls

and i can’t see nothing at all

black hair , black nails

but i can feel the pain

i can feel the pain

there’s nothing to say

blood is dripping down the walls

and i can’t see nothing at all

black jeans , black shirts

but i can feel the pain

i can feel the pain

therе’s nothing to say