[chorus]

so now you’ll meet the girl you swore you’d never find

start feelin’ things you never felt and spendin’ all your time

tryin’ to figure out how she got a hold on you

and when you start to fall, you’ll hold onto your pride

start buildin’ up your walls and never let her get inside

they push you away ’cause that’s all you know how to do

and then she’ll lеave and you won’t beg her not to know

ask mе how i know