Lirik Sing Off Reza Darmawangsa

Dhruv – Double Take

Boy, you got me hooked onto something

Who could say that they saw us coming? Tell me

Masked Wolf – Astronaut In The Ocean

What you know about rollin’ down in the deep?

When your brain goes numb, you can call that mental freeze

When these people talk too much, put that shit in slow motion, yeah

Måneskin – Beggin’

I’m beggin’, beggin’ you

So put your loving hand out baby

One Direction – Night Changes

We’re only gettin’ older, baby

Even when the night changes

Foster The People – Pumped up Kicks

All the other kids with the pumped up kicks

You better run, better run faster than my bullet

Bruno Mars – It Will Rain

There’ll be no sunlight If I lose you, baby

There’ll be no clear skies If I lose you, baby

Vaultboy – everything s*cks

Everything s*cks, just kidding

Everything is great, no really

I haven’t thought about my ex today

Oh wait..

f*ck I just did

Dua Lipa – Break My Heart

I should’ve stayed at home, ‘Cause now there ain’t no letting you go

Am I falling in love, With the one that could break my heart?

Jamie Miller – Here’s Your Perfect

Let you go, give my last hello, hope it’s worth it

Say yeah, yeah, yeah

New Hope Club – Know Me Too Well

I spend my weekends tryna get you off

My mind again, but I can’t make it stop

I’m tryna pretend I’m good, but you can tell (uh)

‘Cause you know me too, you know me too well

Olivia Rodrigo – All I Want

All I want is love that lasts, is all I want too much to ask?

Is it something wrong with me?

Olivia Rodrigo – Happier

I’m selfish, I know, I can’t let you go

I hope you’re happy, but don’t be happier

The Backyardigans – Into The Thick Of It!

We’re tramping through the bush

On and on, we push

Aespa – Next Level

I’m on the next level, jeo neomeoui muneul yeoreo

Next level neol gyeolgugen naega busyeo

NCT Dream – Hot Sauce

Neowa nae sai (sai) seonmyeonghi boin (boin)

Keojyeoman ganeun yeolgi

nan ogameul kkaewo ne mameul kkaewo

Teojil geonman gateun ma’ skill

BTS – Butter

Side step, right-left, to my beat

High like the moon, rock with me, baby

TWICE – Alcohol-Free

masineun nae champagne, nae wine

Nae tequila, margarita

Mojito with lime

Sweet mimosa, piña colada

TK – Unravel (Tokyo Ghoul OP)

yuganda sekai ni dan dan

Boku wa sukitootte mienaku natte

Justin Bieber, The Kid LAROI – Stay

I do the same thing I told you that I never would

Bo Burnham – Welcome to the Internet

Welcome to Indonesia

BTS – Permission to Dance

‘Cause we don’t need permission to dance

The Kid LAROI – WITHOUT YOU

You cut out a piece of me, and now I bleed internally

Left here without you, without you

Bella Poarch – Build a Bitch

This ain’t build a bitch (a bitch), you don’t get to pick and choose

Different ass and bigger boobs, If my eyes are brown or blue

This ain’t build a bitch (a bitch) I’m filled with flaws and attitude

So if you need perfect, I’m not built for you

doja cat – kiss me more

Caught dippin’ with your friend

You ain’t even have man, lyin’ on ya-, you know that

Got me a bag full of brick, you know that

Control, don’t slow the pace if I throw back

All this ass for real, drama make you feel

Fantasy and whip appeal is all I can give you

Can you kiss me more?

We’re so young, boy we ain’t got nothin’ to lose, oh, oh

It’s just principle, baby hold me

‘Cause I like the way you move, oh oh, oh darling

Boy, you write your name, I can do the same

Ooh, I love the taste, la-la-la-la

All on my tongue, I want it

Girl, you write your name, I can do the same

Ooh, I love the taste, la-la-la-la-la

All on my tongue, I want it

The Weeknd – Save Your Tears

Save your tears for another day