Lirik Sing Off Reza Darmawangsa

Dhruv – Double Take
Boy, you got me hooked onto something
Who could say that they saw us coming? Tell me
Masked Wolf – Astronaut In The Ocean
What you know about rollin’ down in the deep?
When your brain goes numb, you can call that mental freeze
When these people talk too much, put that shit in slow motion, yeah
Måneskin – Beggin’
I’m beggin’, beggin’ you
So put your loving hand out baby
One Direction – Night Changes
We’re only gettin’ older, baby
Even when the night changes
Foster The People – Pumped up Kicks
All the other kids with the pumped up kicks
You better run, better run faster than my bullet
Bruno Mars – It Will Rain
There’ll be no sunlight If I lose you, baby
There’ll be no clear skies If I lose you, baby
Vaultboy – everything s*cks
Everything s*cks, just kidding
Everything is great, no really
I haven’t thought about my ex today
Oh wait..
f*ck I just did
Dua Lipa – Break My Heart
I should’ve stayed at home, ‘Cause now there ain’t no letting you go
Am I falling in love, With the one that could break my heart?
Jamie Miller – Here’s Your Perfect
Let you go, give my last hello, hope it’s worth it
Say yeah, yeah, yeah
New Hope Club – Know Me Too Well
I spend my weekends tryna get you off
My mind again, but I can’t make it stop
I’m tryna pretend I’m good, but you can tell (uh)
‘Cause you know me too, you know me too well
Olivia Rodrigo – All I Want
All I want is love that lasts, is all I want too much to ask?
Is it something wrong with me?
Olivia Rodrigo – Happier
I’m selfish, I know, I can’t let you go
I hope you’re happy, but don’t be happier
The Backyardigans – Into The Thick Of It!
We’re tramping through the bush
On and on, we push
Aespa – Next Level
I’m on the next level, jeo neomeoui muneul yeoreo
Next level neol gyeolgugen naega busyeo
NCT Dream – Hot Sauce
Neowa nae sai (sai) seonmyeonghi boin (boin)
Keojyeoman ganeun yeolgi
nan ogameul kkaewo ne mameul kkaewo
Teojil geonman gateun ma’ skill
BTS – Butter
Side step, right-left, to my beat
High like the moon, rock with me, baby
TWICE – Alcohol-Free
masineun nae champagne, nae wine
Nae tequila, margarita
Mojito with lime
Sweet mimosa, piña colada
TK – Unravel (Tokyo Ghoul OP)
yuganda sekai ni dan dan
Boku wa sukitootte mienaku natte
Justin Bieber, The Kid LAROI – Stay
I do the same thing I told you that I never would
Bo Burnham – Welcome to the Internet
Welcome to Indonesia
BTS – Permission to Dance
‘Cause we don’t need permission to dance
The Kid LAROI – WITHOUT YOU
You cut out a piece of me, and now I bleed internally
Left here without you, without you
Bella Poarch – Build a Bitch
This ain’t build a bitch (a bitch), you don’t get to pick and choose
Different ass and bigger boobs, If my eyes are brown or blue
This ain’t build a bitch (a bitch) I’m filled with flaws and attitude
So if you need perfect, I’m not built for you
doja cat – kiss me more
Caught dippin’ with your friend
You ain’t even have man, lyin’ on ya-, you know that
Got me a bag full of brick, you know that
Control, don’t slow the pace if I throw back
All this ass for real, drama make you feel
Fantasy and whip appeal is all I can give you
Can you kiss me more?
We’re so young, boy we ain’t got nothin’ to lose, oh, oh
It’s just principle, baby hold me
‘Cause I like the way you move, oh oh, oh darling
Boy, you write your name, I can do the same
Ooh, I love the taste, la-la-la-la
All on my tongue, I want it
Girl, you write your name, I can do the same
Ooh, I love the taste, la-la-la-la-la
All on my tongue, I want it
The Weeknd – Save Your Tears
Save your tears for another day