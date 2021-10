Maniac Lyrics

(feat. Cage)

[Kid Cudi:]

I swear to tell the truth

the whole truth and nothing but

Yes

hey

I am the maniac

I am the ghoul

I’m in the shadows in the corner of my room

this my new hideaway

this my tomb

this is my coffin

this is my place for unrulyness, no worries

I love the darkness yeah

I like to marry it

it is my cloak, it is my shield, it is my cape

I love the dark, maybe we can make it darker

give me a marker

I am the maniac

I am the maniac

I am the maniac

[Cage:]

I am the maniac, I am the fool

I found a monster in me when I lost my cool

it lives inside of me eating whats in its web

put black spray paint on my windows during the day

wanna spend time with it, I think I’m losing it

or I found it and I’m using it

I wear my shades at night so I can look in the abyss

I see something in nothingness if you could picture this

put black holes in my jar lid

I climb the wall, I’m too high and now I’d die from the fall

before the waters to our knees

we can’t climb on the tree’s wash away

and you and I are the disease

I am the maniac

I am the maniac

I am the maniac

I am the mani-ma-ma-ma-ma-ma-ma-maniac (I am the maniac)

I think I’m losing it (I am the maniac)

I am the mani-ma-ma-ma-ma-ma-ma-maniac (I am the maniac)

I think I’m lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-sing it (I am the maniac)