Maniac Lyrics

(feat. Cage)

[Kid Cudi:]

I swear to tell the truth

the whole truth and nothing but

Yes

hey

I am the maniac

I am the ghoul

Iâ€™m in the shadows in the corner of my room

this my new hideaway

this my tomb

this is my coffin

this is my place for unrulyness, no worries

I love the darkness yeah

I like to marry it

it is my cloak, it is my shield, it is my cape

I love the dark, maybe we can make it darker

give me a marker

I am the maniac

I am the maniac

I am the maniac

[Cage:]

I am the maniac, I am the fool

I found a monster in me when I lost my cool

it lives inside of me eating whats in its web

put black spray paint on my windows during the day

wanna spend time with it, I think Iâ€™m losing it

or I found it and Iâ€™m using it

I wear my shades at night so I can look in the abyss

I see something in nothingness if you could picture this

put black holes in my jar lid

I climb the wall, Iâ€™m too high and now Iâ€™d die from the fall

before the waters to our knees

we canâ€™t climb on the treeâ€™s wash away

and you and I are the disease

I am the maniac

I am the maniac

I am the maniac

I am the mani-ma-ma-ma-ma-ma-ma-maniac (I am the maniac)

I think Iâ€™m losing it (I am the maniac)

I am the mani-ma-ma-ma-ma-ma-ma-maniac (I am the maniac)

I think Iâ€™m lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-sing it (I am the maniac)