Maniac Lyrics

(feat. Cage)
[Kid Cudi:]
I swear to tell the truth
the whole truth and nothing but
Yes
hey
I am the maniac
I am the ghoul
Iâ€™m in the shadows in the corner of my room
this my new hideaway
this my tomb
this is my coffin
this is my place for unrulyness, no worries
I love the darkness yeah
I like to marry it
it is my cloak, it is my shield, it is my cape
I love the dark, maybe we can make it darker
give me a marker
I am the maniac
I am the maniac
I am the maniac
[Cage:]
I am the maniac, I am the fool
I found a monster in me when I lost my cool
it lives inside of me eating whats in its web
put black spray paint on my windows during the day
wanna spend time with it, I think Iâ€™m losing it
or I found it and Iâ€™m using it
I wear my shades at night so I can look in the abyss
I see something in nothingness if you could picture this
put black holes in my jar lid
I climb the wall, Iâ€™m too high and now Iâ€™d die from the fall
before the waters to our knees
we canâ€™t climb on the treeâ€™s wash away
and you and I are the disease
I am the maniac
I am the maniac
I am the maniac
I am the mani-ma-ma-ma-ma-ma-ma-maniac (I am the maniac)
I think Iâ€™m losing it (I am the maniac)
I am the mani-ma-ma-ma-ma-ma-ma-maniac (I am the maniac)
I think Iâ€™m lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-lo-sing it (I am the maniac)