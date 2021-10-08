National Anthem Lyrics Lana

Money is the anthem
Of success
So before we go out
What’s your address?
I’m your National Anthem
God, you’re so handsome
Take me to the Hamptons
Bacardi [?]
He loves to romance them
Reckless abandon
Holdin’ me for ransom
Upper echelon
He says to “be cool” but
I don’t know how yet
Wind in my hair
Hand on the back of my neck
I said, “Can we party later on?”
He said, “Yes, yes”
Tell me I’m your National Anthem
Ooh, yeah, baby, bow down
Making me so wow, wow
Tell me I’m your National Anthem
Sugar, sugar, how now
Take your body down town
Red, white, blue’s in the skies
Summer’s in the air and
Baby, heaven’s in your eyes
I’m your National Anthem
Money is the reason
We exist
Everybody knows it, it’s a fact
Kiss, kiss
I sing the National Anthem
While I’m standing over your body
Hold you like a python
And you can’t keep your hands off me
Or your pants on
See what you’ve done to me
Give me Chevron
You said to “be cool” but
I’m already coolest
You said to “get real”
Don’t you know who you’re dealing with?
Um, do you think you’ll buy me lots of diamonds?
(Yes, also a gun)
Tell me I’m your National Anthem
Ooh, yeah, baby, bow down
Making me so wow, wow
Tell me I’m your National Anthem
Sugar, sugar, how now
Take your body down town
Red, white, blue’s in the skies
Summer’s in the air and
Baby, heaven’s in your eyes
I’m your National Anthem
It’s a love story for the new age
For the six page
Want a quick sick rampage?
Wining and dining
Drinking and driving
Excessive buying
Overdosin’, dyin’
On our drugs and our love
and our dreams and our rage
Blurring the lines between real and the fake
Love again, lonely
I need somebody to hold me
We will do very well
I can tell, I can tell
Keep my safe in his bell tower, hotel
Money is the anthem of success
So put on mascara, and your party dress
I’m your National Anthem
Boy, put your hands up
Give me a standing ovation
Boy, you is landin’
Babe, in the land of
Sweetness and Angel
Queen of Saigon
Tell me I’m your National Anthem
Ooh, yeah, baby, bow down
Making me so wow, wow
Tell me I’m your National Anthem
Sugar, sugar, how now
Take your body down town
Red, white, blue’s in the skies
Summer’s in the air and
Baby, heaven’s in your eyes
I’m your National Anthem
Money is the anthem
God, you’re so handsome
Money is the anthem
Of success