National Anthem Lyrics Lana

Money is the anthem

Of success

So before we go out

What’s your address?

I’m your National Anthem

God, you’re so handsome

Take me to the Hamptons

Bacardi [?]

He loves to romance them

Reckless abandon

Holdin’ me for ransom

Upper echelon

He says to “be cool” but

I don’t know how yet

Wind in my hair

Hand on the back of my neck

I said, “Can we party later on?”

He said, “Yes, yes”

Tell me I’m your National Anthem

Ooh, yeah, baby, bow down

Making me so wow, wow

Tell me I’m your National Anthem

Sugar, sugar, how now

Take your body down town

Red, white, blue’s in the skies

Summer’s in the air and

Baby, heaven’s in your eyes

I’m your National Anthem

Money is the reason

We exist

Everybody knows it, it’s a fact

Kiss, kiss

I sing the National Anthem

While I’m standing over your body

Hold you like a python

And you can’t keep your hands off me

Or your pants on

See what you’ve done to me

Give me Chevron

You said to “be cool” but

I’m already coolest

You said to “get real”

Don’t you know who you’re dealing with?

Um, do you think you’ll buy me lots of diamonds?

(Yes, also a gun)

Tell me I’m your National Anthem

Ooh, yeah, baby, bow down

Making me so wow, wow

Tell me I’m your National Anthem

Sugar, sugar, how now

Take your body down town

Red, white, blue’s in the skies

Summer’s in the air and

Baby, heaven’s in your eyes

I’m your National Anthem

It’s a love story for the new age

For the six page

Want a quick sick rampage?

Wining and dining

Drinking and driving

Excessive buying

Overdosin’, dyin’

On our drugs and our love

and our dreams and our rage

Blurring the lines between real and the fake

Love again, lonely

I need somebody to hold me

We will do very well

I can tell, I can tell

Keep my safe in his bell tower, hotel

Money is the anthem of success

So put on mascara, and your party dress

I’m your National Anthem

Boy, put your hands up

Give me a standing ovation

Boy, you is landin’

Babe, in the land of

Sweetness and Angel

Queen of Saigon

Tell me I’m your National Anthem

Ooh, yeah, baby, bow down

Making me so wow, wow

Tell me I’m your National Anthem

Sugar, sugar, how now

Take your body down town

Red, white, blue’s in the skies

Summer’s in the air and

Baby, heaven’s in your eyes

I’m your National Anthem

Money is the anthem

God, you’re so handsome

Money is the anthem

Of success