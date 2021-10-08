Ocean Eyes Lyrics

[Verse 1]
I’ve been watchin’ you for some time
Can’t stop staring at those ocean eyes
Burning cities and napalm skies
Fifteen flares inside those ocean eyes
Your ocean eyes
[Chorus]
No fair
You really know how to make me cry
When you give me those ocean eyes
I’m scared
I’ve never fallen from quite this high
Falling into your ocean eyes
Those ocean eyes
[Verse 2]
I’ve been walking through a world gone blind
Can’t stop thinkin’ of your diamond mind
Careful creature made friends with time
You left her lonely with a diamond mind
And those ocean eyes
[Chorus]
No fair (No fair)
You really know how to make me cry
When you give me those ocean eyes (Those ocean eyes)
I’m scared (I’m scared)
I’ve never fallen from quite this high
Falling into your ocean eyes
Those ocean eyes
[Instrumental Break]
[Chorus]
No fair
You really know how to make me cry
When you give me those ocean eyes
I’m scared
I’ve never fallen from quite this high
Falling into your ocean eyes
Those ocean eyes