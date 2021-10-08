Ocean Eyes Lyrics

[Verse 1]

I’ve been watchin’ you for some time

Can’t stop staring at those ocean eyes

Burning cities and napalm skies

Fifteen flares inside those ocean eyes

Your ocean eyes

[Chorus]

No fair

You really know how to make me cry

When you give me those ocean eyes

I’m scared

I’ve never fallen from quite this high

Falling into your ocean eyes

Those ocean eyes

[Verse 2]

I’ve been walking through a world gone blind

Can’t stop thinkin’ of your diamond mind

Careful creature made friends with time

You left her lonely with a diamond mind

And those ocean eyes

[Chorus]

No fair (No fair)

You really know how to make me cry

When you give me those ocean eyes (Those ocean eyes)

I’m scared (I’m scared)

I’ve never fallen from quite this high

Falling into your ocean eyes

Those ocean eyes

[Instrumental Break]

[Chorus]

No fair

You really know how to make me cry

When you give me those ocean eyes

I’m scared

I’ve never fallen from quite this high

Falling into your ocean eyes

Those ocean eyes