Shake That Lyrics

(featuring: Nate Dogg)

[Intro – Eminem ]

Shady, Aftermath

There she goes shaking that ass on the floor

Bumpin and grindin that pole

The way she’s grindin that pole

I think I’m losing control

[Verse 1 – Eminem]

Get buzzed, get drunk, get crunked, get fuucked up

Hit the strip club don’t forget once get your dick rubbed

Get fucked, get sucked, get wasted, shit faceted

Pasted, blasted, puke drink up, get a new drink

Hit the bathroom sink, throw up

Wipe your shoe clean, got a routine

Knowin still got a few chunks on your shoestring

Knowin I was dehydrated till the beat vibrated

I was revibed as soon as this B is gyrated

And hips and licked them lips and that was it

I had to get Nate Dogg and his sing some shit

[Verse 2 – Nate Dogg]

Two to the one from the one to the three

I like good pussy and I like good trees

Smoke so much weed you wouldn’t beleive

And I get more ass than a toilet seat

Three to the one from the one to the three

I met a bad bitch last night in the D

Let me tell you how I made her leave with me

Conversation and Hennessey

I’ve been to the muthafuckin mountain top

Heard muthafuckers talk, seen and dropped

If I ain’t got a weapon I’ma pick up a rock

And when I bust yo ass I’ma continue to rock

Getcha ass of the wall with your two left feet

It’s real easy just follow the beat

Don’t let that fine girl pass you byye

Look real close cause strobe lights blind

[Verse 3 – Nate Dogg]

We bout to have a party (turn the music up)

Let’s get it started (Go head shake your butt)

I’m lookin for a girl with a body and a sexy strut

Wanna get it poppin baby step right up

Some girls they act retarded

Some girls are bout it bout it

I’m lookin for a girl that will do whatever the fuck

I say everday she be givin it up

[Chorus – Nate Dogg]

Shake that ass for me, shake that ass for me

Come on girl, shake that ass for me, shake that ass for me

Ohh girl, shake that ass for me, shake that ass for me

Come on girl, shake that ass for me, shake that ass for me

[Verse 4 – Eminem]

I’m a menace, a dentist, an oral hygentist

Open your mouth for about four or five minutes

Take a little bit of this flouride ??

Swish but don’t spit it, swallow and I’ll finish

Yeah me and Nate d-o double g

Looking for a couple bitches with some double d’s

Pop a little champagne and a couple E’s

Slip it in her bubbuly, we finna finna have a party

[Verse 5 – Nate Dogg]

Have a party (turn the music up)

Let’s get it started (Go head shake your butt)

I’m lookin for a girl I can fuck in my hummer truck

Apple Bottom jeans and a big ol ??

Some girls they act retarded

Some girls are bout it bout it

I want a bitch that sit at the crib with no panties on

Knows that she can’t but she won’t say no

Now look at this lady all in front of me, sexy as can be

Tonight I want a slut, will you be mine?

I heard you was freaky from a friend of mine

[Bridge – Eminem]

I’ma hope you don’t get mad at me

But I told Nate you was a freak

He said he wants a slut, hope you don’t mind

I told him that you like it from behind

[Chorus – Nate Dogg]

Shake that ass for me, shake that ass for me

Cmon girl, shake that ass for me, shake that ass for me

Ohh girl, shake that ass for me, shake that ass for me

Cmon girl, shake that ass for me, shake that ass for me

We bout’ to have a party (turn the music up)

Let’s get it started (go ahead shake that butt)

I’m lookin for a girl with a body and a sexy strut

Wanna get it poppin baby step right up

Some girls they act retarded

Some girls are bout it bout it

I’m lookin for a girl that will do whatever the fuck

I say everday she be givin it up

[Outro – Eminem]

There she goes, shaking that ass on the floor

Bumpin and grindin that pole

The way she’s grindin that pole

I think I’m losing control

God, come one

[Eminem makes noises]

I ain’t leavin’ without you bitch

Come here home with me

Ample boy, and his boy, and this boy, and this gurl

haha, they call

[deep breathing]