Tell Em Lyrics

[Verse 1]

Got me in my feelings, mmm

What the hell you doing to me?

I can’t help what I’m feeling

Yeah, ’cause I’m falling down like a summer rain

[Pre-Chorus]

People asking what we do, and I don’t say a thing

Can we keep it to ourselves like if it’s all the same?

‘Cause if they know what we know

That’s when everything’s gonna change

[Chorus]

Should we tell ’em? Mmm

It might be too much for them, they might get jealous, hey

The way that you’re liftin’ at me, I feel like heaven, oh

I know they can see, I know they can tell it

So we ain’t gonna tell ’em (Shh)

[Refrain]

We ain’t gotta tell

Tell ’em nothing, no, tell ’em, tell ’em, no (Tell ’em)

Tell ’em nothing, no, we tell ’em, tell ’em nothing (Tell ’em)

We ain’t gotta tell ’em, tell (Tell ’em)

(Got to tell them, babe, got to tell them, babe)

[Verse 2]

Ain’t no reason why we need to tell nobody

We don’t gotta give it any labels

Cards already on the table

And we don’t need opinions in our head space

You and me already in a good place

Like whoa, stay, let’s keep it this way

[Pre-Chorus]

People asking what we do, and I don’t say a thing, no

Can we keep it to ourselves like if it’s all the same?

‘Cause if they know what we know

That’s when everything’s gonna change

[Chorus]

Should we tell ’em? Mmm

It might be too much for them, they might get jealous, hey

The way that you’re liftin’ me, I feel like heaven, oh

I know they can see, I know they can tell it

So we ain’t gonna tell ’em (Shh)

[Refrain]

We ain’t gotta tell ’em

No, tell ’em, tell ’em, no (Tell ’em)

Tell, tell ’em nothing, no, we tell ’em, tell ’em nothing (Tell ’em)

We ain’t gotta tell ’em, tell (Tell ’em)

(Got to tell them, babe, got to tell them, babe)

[Bridge]

You could be my dirty little secret

And you could be my everything I’m needing

And you could be my dirty little secret (Oh)

Nobody has to know (Shh)

[Refrain]

We ain’t gotta tell ’em

No, babe, tell ’em, tell ’em, no (Tell ’em)

Tell ’em nothing, no, we tell ’em, tell ’em nothing (Tell ’em)

We ain’t gotta tell ’em nothing, babe

We ain’t gotta tell ’em, baby, no (Tell ’em)

We ain’t gotta tell nothin’ to no one

We ain’t gotta tell nothin’ to no one

We ain’t gotta tell

Tell ’em nothing, no, tell ’em, tell ’em, no (Tell ’em)

(We ain’t got to tell them nothing, ain’t got to tell)

You know, you know

Tell ’em nothing, no, we tell ’em, tell ’em nothing (Tell ’em)

(We ain’t got to tell them nothing, ain’t got to tell)

We ain’t gotta tell ’em, tell (Tell ’em)

(We ain’t got to tell them nothing, ain’t got to tell)

[Outro]

Ain’t got to tell, we ain’t got to tell them nothing

(And what if we)

Ain’t got to tell, we ain’t got to tell them nothing

(Kept this between you and me?)

Ain’t got to tell, we ain’t got to tell them nothing

Ain’t got to tell, we ain’t got to tell them nothing

(We ain’t got to tell nobody, no)

Ain’t got to tell, we ain’t got to tell them nothing

(Tell nobody, no)

Ain’t got to tell, we ain’t got to tell them nothing

Ain’t got to tell, we ain’t got to tell them nothing

Ain’t got to tell, we ain’t got to tell them nothing

Ain’t got to tell ’em nothing, ain’t got to tell

We ain’t got to tell ’em nothing, ain’t got to tell

We ain’t got to tell ’em nothing, ain’t got to tell

We ain’t got to tell ’em nothing