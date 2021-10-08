Tell Em Lyrics

[Verse 1]
Got me in my feelings, mmm
What the hell you doing to me?
I can’t help what I’m feeling
Yeah, ’cause I’m falling down like a summer rain
[Pre-Chorus]
People asking what we do, and I don’t say a thing
Can we keep it to ourselves like if it’s all the same?
‘Cause if they know what we know
That’s when everything’s gonna change
[Chorus]
Should we tell ’em? Mmm
It might be too much for them, they might get jealous, hey
The way that you’re liftin’ at me, I feel like heaven, oh
I know they can see, I know they can tell it
So we ain’t gonna tell ’em (Shh)
[Refrain]
We ain’t gotta tell
Tell ’em nothing, no, tell ’em, tell ’em, no (Tell ’em)
Tell ’em nothing, no, we tell ’em, tell ’em nothing (Tell ’em)
We ain’t gotta tell ’em, tell (Tell ’em)
(Got to tell them, babe, got to tell them, babe)
[Verse 2]
Ain’t no reason why we need to tell nobody
We don’t gotta give it any labels
Cards already on the table
And we don’t need opinions in our head space
You and me already in a good place
Like whoa, stay, let’s keep it this way
[Pre-Chorus]
People asking what we do, and I don’t say a thing, no
Can we keep it to ourselves like if it’s all the same?
‘Cause if they know what we know
That’s when everything’s gonna change
[Chorus]
Should we tell ’em? Mmm
It might be too much for them, they might get jealous, hey
The way that you’re liftin’ me, I feel like heaven, oh
I know they can see, I know they can tell it
So we ain’t gonna tell ’em (Shh)
[Refrain]
We ain’t gotta tell ’em
No, tell ’em, tell ’em, no (Tell ’em)
Tell, tell ’em nothing, no, we tell ’em, tell ’em nothing (Tell ’em)
We ain’t gotta tell ’em, tell (Tell ’em)
(Got to tell them, babe, got to tell them, babe)
[Bridge]
You could be my dirty little secret
And you could be my everything I’m needing
And you could be my dirty little secret (Oh)
Nobody has to know (Shh)
[Refrain]
We ain’t gotta tell ’em
No, babe, tell ’em, tell ’em, no (Tell ’em)
Tell ’em nothing, no, we tell ’em, tell ’em nothing (Tell ’em)
We ain’t gotta tell ’em nothing, babe
We ain’t gotta tell ’em, baby, no (Tell ’em)
We ain’t gotta tell nothin’ to no one
We ain’t gotta tell nothin’ to no one
We ain’t gotta tell
Tell ’em nothing, no, tell ’em, tell ’em, no (Tell ’em)
(We ain’t got to tell them nothing, ain’t got to tell)
You know, you know
Tell ’em nothing, no, we tell ’em, tell ’em nothing (Tell ’em)
(We ain’t got to tell them nothing, ain’t got to tell)
We ain’t gotta tell ’em, tell (Tell ’em)
(We ain’t got to tell them nothing, ain’t got to tell)
[Outro]
Ain’t got to tell, we ain’t got to tell them nothing
(And what if we)
Ain’t got to tell, we ain’t got to tell them nothing
(Kept this between you and me?)
Ain’t got to tell, we ain’t got to tell them nothing
Ain’t got to tell, we ain’t got to tell them nothing
(We ain’t got to tell nobody, no)
Ain’t got to tell, we ain’t got to tell them nothing
(Tell nobody, no)
Ain’t got to tell, we ain’t got to tell them nothing
Ain’t got to tell, we ain’t got to tell them nothing
Ain’t got to tell, we ain’t got to tell them nothing
Ain’t got to tell ’em nothing, ain’t got to tell
We ain’t got to tell ’em nothing, ain’t got to tell
We ain’t got to tell ’em nothing, ain’t got to tell
We ain’t got to tell ’em nothing